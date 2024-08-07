CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to Strong-Buy

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CLGN opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $52.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.24. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 70.58%. Analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 564,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 33,905 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 366,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

