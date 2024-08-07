Comerica Bank Cuts Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $92.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMN

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.