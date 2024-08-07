Comerica Bank Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 68,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.