Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CBSH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $100,020.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $177,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $100,020.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,362 shares of company stock worth $4,393,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

