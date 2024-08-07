Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) CEO David H. Dupuy Acquires 10,000 Shares

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) CEO David H. Dupuy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $527.98 million, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 289.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 79,421 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $933,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

