Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) CEO David H. Dupuy Acquires 10,000 Shares

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) CEO David H. Dupuy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $527.98 million, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68.
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 289.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).
