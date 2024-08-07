Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 243.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

CHCT opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.98 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $36.51.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David H. Dupuy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

