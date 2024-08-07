Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Director Acquires $126,750.00 in Stock

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CHCT opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $527.98 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 289.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHCT. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

