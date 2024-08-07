Comparing Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) & Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) and Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Bancorp has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Independent Bank Group pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group -43.02% 4.83% 0.58% Hanover Bancorp 8.70% 6.33% 0.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Hanover Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Hanover Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $474.19 million 4.53 $43.20 million $2.53 20.50 Hanover Bancorp $62.58 million 1.96 $15.16 million $1.96 8.62

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. Hanover Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Independent Bank Group and Hanover Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hanover Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus price target of $58.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.16%. Hanover Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Hanover Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Hanover Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Hanover Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans, such as SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, estatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; wealth management services; and business accounts and management services consisting of analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loans, commercial real estate financing, small business administration, lending directory services, and residential mortgage. In addition, the company offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Kings, New York Counties, New York, Monmouth County, Freehold, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

