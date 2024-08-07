Comparing Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) & Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Passage Bio and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Precision BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Passage Bio presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 984.34%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 354.02%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.5% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Passage Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Passage Bio and Precision BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$102.06 million ($1.53) -0.54 Precision BioSciences $57.53 million 1.05 -$61.32 million ($7.47) -1.16

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -68.53% -51.64% Precision BioSciences 19.36% -10.76% -1.80%

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Passage Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. Passage Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc., an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA. In addition, it develops PBGENE-NVS for sickle cell disease/beta thalassemia for insertion; PBGENE-DMD (excision) for duchenne muscular dystrophy; PBGENE-LL2 (insertion), a liver directed target; PBGENE-LL3, a central nervous system directed target; and iECURE-OTC (insertion) for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Caribou Biosciences, Inc.; license agreement with TG Cell Therapy, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize azer-cel for autoimmune diseases and other indications outside of cancer; development and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the research and development of potential in vivo therapies for genetic disorders; Cellectis S.A.; iECURE, Inc. to develop ARCUS-based gene-insertion therapies; Duke University; and Novartis Pharma AG to discover and develop in vivo gene editing products. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

