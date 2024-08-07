Comparing Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beauty Health and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 3 7 2 0 1.92 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beauty Health currently has a consensus target price of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 347.11%. Given Beauty Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Beauty Health has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beauty Health and Pro-Dex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $393.12 million 0.41 -$100.12 million ($0.70) -1.87 Pro-Dex $49.46 million 1.33 $7.07 million $0.58 33.05

Pro-Dex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -20.48% -0.02% N/A Pro-Dex 4.13% 6.50% 4.01%

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Beauty Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

