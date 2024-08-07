CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Shares Down 2.4%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

