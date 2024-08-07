Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average is $91.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.