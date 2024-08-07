Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Shares Down 2%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.10 and last traded at $59.20. 636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.40.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

