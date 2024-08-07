Contrasting Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) & Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Arcadia Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 5.44 -$130,000.00 $0.01 61.00 Arcadia Biosciences $5.33 million 0.66 -$13.98 million ($5.16) -0.50

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences. Arcadia Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Grown Rogue International and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.56%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International N/A N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences -129.74% -84.27% -55.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats Arcadia Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

(Get Free Report)

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Arcadia Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.