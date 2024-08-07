Contrasting Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) & Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ventas has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rayonier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $4.72 billion 4.91 -$40.97 million ($0.19) -300.89 Rayonier $1.06 billion 4.36 $173.49 million $1.12 27.64

This table compares Ventas and Rayonier’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rayonier has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ventas. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas -3.33% -1.63% -0.63% Rayonier 15.92% 3.21% 1.62%

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ventas pays out -947.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier pays out 101.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ventas and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 4 9 0 2.69 Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ventas currently has a consensus price target of $52.92, suggesting a potential downside of 7.43%. Rayonier has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Rayonier’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Ventas.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.85 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (418,000 acres) and New Zealand (421,000 acres).

