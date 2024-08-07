ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 302.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 302.50 ($3.87).

CTEC has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.96) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 323 ($4.13) to GBX 290 ($3.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 305 ($3.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTEC

ConvaTec Group Stock Down 1.2 %

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4,520.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 243.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 256.18. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 195.10 ($2.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 295.20 ($3.77).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.