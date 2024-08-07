COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for COPT Defense Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

CDP opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.66. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,496,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $129,344,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,045,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,731,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 179.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,190,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,807,000 after buying an additional 764,859 shares during the period.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

