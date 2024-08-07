Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Free Report) were up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. Approximately 541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.10.

Core One Labs Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.24.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

See Also

