Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BDI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of BDI opened at C$9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.60. The stock has a market cap of C$572.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.62. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$5.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

