Cormark Weighs in on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 594.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,862,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586,370 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,920 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1,136.9% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,807,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,638 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,540,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,034,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

