CorMedix (CRMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect CorMedix to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect CorMedix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRMD opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Several research firms have commented on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

