CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

CorVel Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $295.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.47. CorVel has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $321.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%.

Insider Activity at CorVel

Institutional Trading of CorVel

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 23,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.90, for a total value of $6,206,342.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,309,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,507,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 23,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.90, for a total transaction of $6,206,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,309,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,507,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,214 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.88, for a total transaction of $365,268.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,152 shares of company stock worth $16,557,725. 47.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

