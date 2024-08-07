CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $108.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CSGP opened at $73.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill 1,325 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.