Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.93

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 6819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,022,000 after buying an additional 494,639 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,033,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,745,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,134,000 after purchasing an additional 136,292 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,130,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,985,000 after purchasing an additional 709,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

