CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CPSH opened at $1.50 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.