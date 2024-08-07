CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,575,000 after buying an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

