CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.31.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.