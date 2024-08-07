CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Chardan Capital

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $112.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.31.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 64,076 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.