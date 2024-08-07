Critical Contrast: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) & Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock N/A -94.20% -65.81% Mesoblast N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Scholar Rock and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 6 1 3.14 Mesoblast 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility & Risk

Scholar Rock currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.16%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 263.49%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scholar Rock and Mesoblast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $33.19 million 20.47 -$165.79 million ($2.09) -4.08 Mesoblast $7.50 million 94.24 -$81.89 million ($1.12) -5.53

Mesoblast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholar Rock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates to deliver novel therapies to treat a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and iron-restricted anemia. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.