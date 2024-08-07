Critical Survey: Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) vs. Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) and Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enveric Biosciences and Cocrystal Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enveric Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,607.94%. Cocrystal Pharma has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 471.43%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than Cocrystal Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

13.8% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Cocrystal Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -383.90% -204.47% Cocrystal Pharma N/A -61.61% -55.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Cocrystal Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences N/A N/A -$17.29 million ($6.41) -0.09 Cocrystal Pharma N/A N/A -$17.98 million ($1.74) -1.01

Cocrystal Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enveric Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma beats Enveric Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health. The company also focuses on the development of cannabinoid conjugate molecules for the treatment of pain and cancer. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that has completed Phase II a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

