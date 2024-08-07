CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $1,129,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 187,077 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CFB stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.