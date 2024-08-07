CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $290.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $310.00.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $351.24.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $231.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.09. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.16, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

