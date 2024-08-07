Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CYRX stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $33,502.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,497.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,715 shares of company stock valued at $188,224. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 73.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 294.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cryoport by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

