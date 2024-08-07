CSX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 21,406 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 385% compared to the average daily volume of 4,418 call options.

CSX Stock Up 2.6 %

CSX stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 50,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

