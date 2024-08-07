Curtis C. Griffith Sells 1,599 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 1,599 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

South Plains Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

South Plains Financial stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on South Plains Financial

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.