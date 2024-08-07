CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Joseph P. Slattery Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) Director Joseph P. Slattery purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $22,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CVRx Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of CVRx stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.25. CVRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 12.18.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair downgraded CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.
