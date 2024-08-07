CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.
