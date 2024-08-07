CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

A number of research firms have commented on CTMX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

