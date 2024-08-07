DA Davidson Comments on Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s FY2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $137.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 515,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,040,000 after acquiring an additional 450,620 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,215,000 after buying an additional 156,225 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,379,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8,693.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 86,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

