DA Davidson Increases Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $58.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FLR. KeyCorp raised Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fluor by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

