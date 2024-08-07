DA Davidson Weighs in on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

ZI stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

