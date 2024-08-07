Dale Martin Knecht Sells 20,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dale Martin Knecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $127,506.06.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -893.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 526,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $676,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

