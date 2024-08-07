Danaos Co. (DAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Danaos has a payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaos to earn $29.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of DAC opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.89. Danaos has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $98.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $246.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.83 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 59.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

