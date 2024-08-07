Danimer Scientific (DNMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 49.97% and a negative net margin of 324.79%. The business had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. On average, analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.58. Danimer Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

DNMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.30 to $0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.94 price target (down previously from $2.63) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

