Data Storage (DTST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter.

Data Storage Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:DTST opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Data Storage has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 million, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.75.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

