Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.25

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 4136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

