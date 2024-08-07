DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 1.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA stock opened at $136.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.