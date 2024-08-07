Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $37.77. 126,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 50,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,203,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

