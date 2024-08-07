Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$47.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DFY. National Bankshares raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.70.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFY

Definity Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

TSE:DFY opened at C$48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.05. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.48 and a 52 week high of C$50.23. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. On average, analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 EPS for the current year.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.