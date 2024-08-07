DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 288 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.50.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.0 %

MUSA opened at $508.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $476.09 and its 200 day moving average is $432.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.36 and a fifty-two week high of $521.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

