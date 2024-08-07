DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 984 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,118 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,893 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 357,342 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 321,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

